The South Burlington Land Trust holds its annual meeting Sunday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m. on the lawn at Wheeler Homestead.
The business meeting will include election of board members, presentation of financial statements and a summary of the year’s activities. Following the business meeting, Brandon Bless from Bread and Butter Farm will bring members up to date on activities and plans at the farm, emphasizing sustainable farming practices.
Snacks will be available. Bring a lawn chair, and carpooling is encouraged. There are no rest rooms.
In case of rain, the meeting will move under the shelter by the pizza oven.
