On Sunday, July 18, 17 members of the South Burlington Land Trust gathered at the Wheeler Homestead for their 19th annual meeting, overlooking the fields and woods of the Wheeler Nature Park and the Green Mountains.
This year’s annual conservation award was presented to Steve and Dunia Partilo and the members of the Save our Open Spaces, South Burlington group, which mobilized to save the Dorset Meadows parcel, 72 acres of natural habitat on Dorset Street.
The presentation was followed by remarks from Brandon Bless, the animal manager at Bread and Butter Farm, who discussed the history of the farm, the acquisition of the Auclair Farm’s additional 375 acres, plans for the future and ways that their farming practices keep the land, crops and animals healthy and sustainable and community focused.
Treasurer Michael Mittag gave the group a financial report and a summary of the year’s activities. Land trust members participated in robust discussions at city council and planning commission meetings related to environmental issues over the year.
A highlight of the year was doubling the membership to over 200, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group elected one new board member, John Bossange, for a three-year term.
