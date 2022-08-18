Residents of South Burlington will soon see some whimsical little libraries in various public parks around the city — Overlook, Farrell Park, Veterans Memorial and Baycrest parks.
The Rotary Club of South Burlington has donated four little libraries to the city as part of its ongoing community service efforts. The club has coordinated this project with the South Burlington Recreation Department and the South Burlington Public Library.
The Friends of the Library will fill the libraries with an initial supply of books.
The libraries have been painted by Katie O’Brien-Barrett, Alison Trenton and Jamie Bedard, and each one features a quote about the importance of reading and books. One quote by Stephen King says, “Books are a uniquely portable magic.”
