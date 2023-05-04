The warm weather has revealed the leftover scraps the winter winds have blown around and collected along roadsides, brooks, woods, and fences.
Join the statewide clean-up effort by participating in Green Up Day on Saturday, May 6. All South Burlington residents and business owners are invited to be part of this annual tradition. Green Up Day Bags are at the city clerk’s office at 180 Market St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will be asked to identify yourself or your group, how many bags you intend to fill and the location of where you hope to clean up.
Drop off filled bags on Saturday, May 6, at the South Burlington School District office parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be folks on site to help.
Contact hrees@southburlingtonvt.gov for more information and how to get involved.
