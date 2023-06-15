After its busiest month ever in May, the South Burlington Food Shelf we had a relatively quiet week at the food shelf, with 61 customers.
Trader Joe’s had a large load of food and flowers last week, weighing in at 1,595 pounds. Common Roots had fresh, organic produce plus three cubic yards of soil for customers to take for container gardens, and also provided cucumber, tomato, pepper, and lettuce starts.
There were 23 other donations from the community, which weighed in at 697 pounds.
The food shelf received a grant from the South Burlington Rotary Club to buy new carts and shelving.
Here is a list of things the shelf is always looking for; canned meats like tuna, chicken, spam, hash, canned fruits, soup, pasta/tomato sauce, cereals, canned vegetables, snacks, pasta and mac and cheese boxes, coffee and tea, sauces and salad dressings, ketchup being the most popular, baking products like flour, sugar and cooking oils, beans, especially baked beans, rice, peanut butter, jellies and jams, paper towels, tissues and toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, soaps (hand, face, dish, and laundry) and shampoos.
In a separate container we also take fresh produce, dairy items, and meats and fish.
The shelf can always use monetary donations, and gift cards to supermarkets are always welcome.
The shelf cannot take fresh or frozen turkeys — too big for the storage capacity, wild game, alcoholic beverages, baby food or formula and open containers of food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.