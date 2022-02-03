The South Burlington Business Association and its member businesses donated $9,800 to the South Burlington Food Shelf in December.
The association started this initiative in 2020 when COVID-19 kept the group from regular in-person networking and educational sessions. The food shelf had recently opened in South Burlington and the business community wanted to help with their mission of feeding those in need. Member businesses jumped on-board, and the results were so successful that they did it again this year.
The association has over 100 members committed to fostering South Burlington’s business environment through regular educational meetings, communications and deliberations on issues affecting the business community. The group welcomes new members. Businesses considering membership are welcome to attend a meeting for free.
For more information, contact Julie Beatty at sbbabiz@gmail.com or visit sbbabiz.com.
