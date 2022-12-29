South Burlington business association feeds the hungry

The South Burlington Business Association and many member businesses donated $10,900 to the South Burlington Food Shelf in December.
Initially started in 2020 when the food shelf had just opened and COVID-19 shutdowns were in place, the business association has continued this initiative annually.
“The business community is proud to support the food shelf in meeting its mission of helping to feed those in need,” said Julie Beatty, the group’s coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.