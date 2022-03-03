South Burlington residents may be familiar with the report prepared by Arrowwood Environmental that ranks open areas in terms of wildlife habitat value. In that report, the Hill Farm property southwest of where Hinesburg Road crosses I-89 is ranked as No. 7. Based on several factors, consultants considered it to be the seventh most important piece of core wildlife habitat remaining in South Burlington.
You may also be aware that wildlife biologist Peter Spear wrote a report for Hill Farm Development and reached diametrically opposing conclusions based on 12 full field days on site. The statements in Spear’s report include:
• “I have never seen a deer, a red or gray fox, river otter, fisher, or bobcat on the site.”
“There is no forested habitat north of I-89.”
• “Common sense dictates that vertebrates would avoid the noise, smells, sounds and sights of a four-lane divided highway.”
• “Hill Farm is not a movement corridor to the north and never will be.”
Spear’s report goes on to paint the woods at Hill Farm as being of little habitat value to species like bobcats because of proximity to homes and cites a Middlebury College report concluding that sensitive species like bobcats are precluded from preserved lands because recreational use of trails essentially drives them away.
The Arrowwood report and Spear’s report can’t both be right. Right?
By way of a tie breaker, I visited both the Hill Farm site and the small, forested strip that does indeed exist just north of I-89.
Within nine full field minutes at the site, I saw bobcat, fox and deer tracks. Although I have tracked mammals for years with my biology students at Saint Michael’s College, I’m a scientist and I wanted some incontrovertible evidence for the presence of the mammals that Arrowwood claimed would use this site and Spear claimed would not.
I don’t ask you, my neighbors, to trust my word because of credentials, training or field experience. Instead, I would ask you to consider photographic evidence with an open mind.
I installed a trail camera on a tree in the forest strip at the I-89 box culvert north of the highway on Jan. 30 of this year. This culvert allows a Potash Brook tributary to flow north from the Hill Farm and under I-89. I placed the camera well within the sound, sights and smells of the highway traffic and close to busy neighborhoods. I left it in place for less than two weeks and returned to see what if any mammals happened by.
So what did I learn?
There are at very least bobcats using the Hill Farm site. In my experience working at several suburban Vermont sites, I believe I will eventually find other species and footprints to confirm they are there.
There is forest north of I-89. It’s small, but its existence is undeniable, and it connects across open land to the Muddy Brook corridor, which then connects to the Muddy Brook Natural Area on the Winooski River.
Bobcats don’t much care what common sense dictates. Within three days of camera installation, a bobcat entered the highway box culvert from the north traveling south toward the Hill Farm. Two days later a bobcat emerged from the same culvert traveling north; it may or may not be the same one.
Not only did this bobcat not avoid the “noise, smells, sounds, sights of a four-lane divided highway,” it traveled directly under I-89. This is unsurprising, at least to me. I have photographed bobcats near the Whale Tails, just a short distance from the strip of forested land in question, and in Centennial Woods, both within feet of I-89.
There is a wildlife corridor under I-89 to the north of the Hill Farm property.
Interpret the reports as you see fit, but consider that just two weeks of photography with a single trail camera confirm that we do, in fact, have active wildlife in the remnant woodland patches of South Burlington. If we protect these woodlands, we will continue to be a bobcat, fisher and fox town.
If we squander these patches the dominant mammals in our town will be rodents that are currently held in check by a diverse population of predators that includes bobcats, red and gray foxes, fishers, mink and coyotes, all of which my students have photographed using trail cameras in South Burlington.
Declan McCabe is a biologist at Saint Michael’s College and lives in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.