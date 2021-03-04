Do you think South Burlington is bicycle-friendly?
The bicycle and pedestrian committee sure does and think it’s getting better and better every year. So why not be recognized for that? Over the last year, the committee worked with the city to complete and submit an application to have South Burlington designated as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
This is a designation that numerous other communities have achieved, including Burlington and Essex. The application was submitted in February.
The benefit of the program is that experts provide a detailed report card and help cities and towns get to the next level and beyond, officials said.
To help the league get a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences in South Burlington, consider taking the survey before March 31: surveymonkey.com/r/App_BFC_Sp21.
