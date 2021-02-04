The city is holding a forum on the Dorset Street shared-use path, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The forum is part of South Burlington’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee meeting. A link is provided with the agenda.
Virtual Meeting - Link to be provided with the agenda.
Join South Burlington’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee in a discussion of the city’s shared use path project along Dorset Street, between Old Cross Road and Sadie Lane. The goal is to improve safety and public access to the area’s only commercial businesses and the remainder of the city’s path network.
A link is provided with the agenda. Contact Ashley Parker, city project manager, aparker@sburl.com.
