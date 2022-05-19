The 2022 Friends of the Library spring concert series continues Saturday, May 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m. with The Sky Blue Boys.
The duo has been playing traditional and original acoustic music throughout the Northeast for over two decades. With two voices, guitars, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, 12-string, dobro and more, Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner, founders of the celebrated Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys, deliver a lively program characterized by the passion of bluegrass, the authenticity of folk and the excitement of old-time string-band music.
With a huge repertoire of ballads, vintage country numbers, Civil War-era songs, instrumentals and gospel, plus a few surprises thrown in along the way, The Sky Blue Boys consistently deliver a show full of energy and variety.
Refreshments follow the concert.
More at southburlingtonlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.