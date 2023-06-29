Alison Hampson of South Burlington receives a Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award from the Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The award is Scouting’s highest honor.
Hampson has served as commissioner in the Three Rivers District, which consists of towns in Grand Isle, Chittenden and Franklin counties, as well as parts of Lamoille and Washington counties. She was also assistant Scoutmaster for a newly formed female troop and was the Three Rivers day camp director for several years.
