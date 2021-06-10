Vermont Dog Rescue is holding a silent auction with items from over 100 contributors.
The volunteer-run group considers itself animal advocates “who have become the voice for homeless and abandoned dogs from overcrowded animal shelters in the South.”
Bidding starts June 15 at vtdogrescue.com/dogdays.
