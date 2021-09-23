Age Well’s Shelburne October meal pick-up event is Tuesday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-noon, St. Catherine of Siena Church, 72 Church St., Shelburne.
The free meal is available to anyone 60 and over. This month’s meal is chicken cacciatore, seasoned potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread with butter, yellow birthday cake and milk.
Register by Oct. 7 at soberding@yahoo.com or 802-825-8546.
No delivery is available.
To learn more and donate, visit agewellvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.