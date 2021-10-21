Garden speaker Colleen Plimpton will present her one-woman show, “Beatrix Farrand, Rediscovered,” Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street, South Burlington.
Plimpton portrays Farrand, America’s first female landscape architect, as she might have appeared in the 1930s as she relates her innovative, exciting and tragic life.
Free and open to the public if you have your vaccinations and a mask.
Farrand designed gardens for the rich and famous, including the Rockefeller family and the Wilson White House.
Plimpton’s one-woman show reveals the life, times and gardens of Beatrix, a noted landscape architect and gardener to the stars. Farrand was novelist and socialite Edith Wharton’s niece, responsible for garden designs at Dumbarton Oaks and the Rose Garden of the Wilson White House as well as Connecticut projects at Yale, Hill-Stead and Harkness.
More at the Burlington Garden Club website, bgcvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.