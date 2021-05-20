Dave Gundersen, director of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Holiday Inn shelter, and his team were honored with the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity’s inaugural Unsung Hero Award.
This award was created to recognize a person or team that have personified the spirit of service, courage, justice and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to describe the gratitude that so many of us feel for Gundersen’s leadership and for the hardworking team at the Holiday Inn. He leads with his heart and his hands. He accepted his mission at this site, knowing it was a new way of partnering with the state, the community, the lodging establishment and the clients,” said Sarah Phillips, the agency’s director.
Gundersen and his staff at the South Burlington site have kept more than 120 adults safely housed during the pandemic, according to a press release. Residents are placed at the hotel by the Department of Children and Families, the inn’s staff manage the property and Gundersen’s team provides “the hands and heart to make the emergency housing site possible,” the press release said — by delivering food and supplies, promoting public health, resolving conflicts, connecting guests to service, housing and job opportunities and providing classes in tenant rights and responsibilities financial literacy and more.
More than 60 people this year have secured permanent housing because of Gundersen and his team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.