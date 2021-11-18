The mascot of South Burlington’s Vermont Commons School flew into an unexpected finalist spot in the Burlington Free Press’s first-ever school mascot contest.
The school’s Flying Turtle, known as “Shelly,” secured a spot in the last round of voting against Colchester High School’s mascot.
The contest, launched in late September, featured a March Madness-style pool of 64 school mascots; readers voted on their favorites, and contestants were eliminated until a winner was crowned.
Although Colchester’s Laker mascot ultimately prevailed, Shelly’s showing demonstrated the appeal of the scrappy, winged chelonian.
Peter Goff, chair of the Vermont Commons science department and volleyball coach, was there the day the Flying Turtles were born and recalled the moment with clarity.
When Goff and Leah Mital went to register the school volleyball, “We were asked for a team name. The school had the turtle as part of its logo, so we said, ‘OK, we’re The Turtles.’ The woman behind the desk said, ‘The Turtles? That’s not very scary,’ so we thought a moment and said, ‘How about the Flying Turtles?’ and the rest was history.”
In the early 2000s, a student named Martha Daghlian created the current image of Shelly as part of an art assignment on logos and branding. In 2022, the school will unveil a new logo. Shelly the Flying Turtle, however, will remain unchanged, as her fighting spirit and unique taxonomy have been a point of pride for nearly a quarter-century.
