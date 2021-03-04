As the frozen winter begins to thaw, Fish and Wildlife are reminding fishers to remove shanties before ice weakens — as dictated by state law. Shanties must be taken down before the ice grows unsafe or loses the ability to support the structure, or March 28, whichever comes first. Fines for failing to remove shanties can reach $1,000.
Shanties: Singable year-round, but take down fishing structures
