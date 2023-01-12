Senior Center program explains the recreational vehicle lifestyle

Have you ever dreamed about getting an RV and just hitting the road? Do you think it would be fun to just own one for weekend camping trips?
An upcoming course on Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m., at the South Burlington Senior Center, 180 Market St., South Burlington will answer your questions and get you ready for the road.
The class is taught by RV owners and travelers; it is not a sales pitch.
More at https://bit.ly/3IBNNP0.
