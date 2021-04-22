The second part of the seed starting series, local garden expert Ron Krupp will guide virtual attendees through the late April stage of growing plants from seed. After planting seeds indoors in early spring, what’s next?
Krupp will answer questions about and demonstrate how to transplant seedlings, use grow lights, water properly, harden off and avoid damping off, among other relevant advice, Thursday, April 29, 6-7 p.m.
The South Burlington Seed Library, a project of the public library, is well-stocked with non-GMO seeds to be checked out. Learn more about how to request seeds to start at home here: southburlingtonlibrary.org/seed-library.
To attend this Zoom workshop, you must RSVP and receive an invite link by e-mailing sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.org.
