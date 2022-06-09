A candidate forum for Vermont Secretary of State will be held Wednesday, June 22, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main St., from 7-8:30 p.m.
The forum will also be livestreamed.
Five candidates are vying for the nomination, the position responsible for administrating and overseeing state elections. Confirmed participants are Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, (Democrat-Bradford); John Odum, Montpelier city clerk (Democrat); and Chris Winters, deputy secretary of state (Democrat). Candidates Robert Millar (Progressive) and H. Brooke Paige (Republican) have been invited.
The forum will be livestreamed at bit.ly/SOSLivestream or on YouTube.
The Forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.
