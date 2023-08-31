Cub Scouting has ready-made opportunities for your family to do fun things together, because together we can all grow into our very best future selves! Boys and girls in grades K-5 can contact Pack 678 at Pack678vt.org.
Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience where boys and girls can have their share of adventure in the great outdoors. Develop a love of service by volunteering in your community, boost your leadership skills through fun and exciting challenges, and create memories of a lifetime with no prior Scouting experience required.
Ages 11-17 contact boys’ Troop 611 at Troop611vt.org or girls’ Troop 6110 at sbvtscouts@gmail.com.
Venturing is a youth-led program all about building adventures with your friends. Choose to do activities that matter to you and develop essential skills like leadership, event-planning, organization, communication, and responsibility while having a blast! Anyone ages 14-21 interested in Venturing, contact Crew 1914 at crew1914vt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.