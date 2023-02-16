Scholarship winners

Vermont Federal Credit Union in South Burlington, in partnership with the National Guard Association of Vermont, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Vermont students, Hannah Smith and Abigail Rice.
This year’s recipients were chosen from a pool of students who themselves or a family member serve in the Vermont National Guard. Recipients are selected by a volunteer committee based on academic achievement, leadership activities and service to the community.
