This winter’s virtual speaker series at the Vermont Historical Society will feature scholars from around North American who will cover various social issues relevant to Vermont’s history and beyond.
Van Gosse presents “Black Politics in the Yankee Republic, 1775-1860” with Wednesday, Feb. 16. Gosse’s talk will explore that political world, particularly notable Black Vermonters like Lemuel Haynes and Alexander Twilight.
On Wednesday, March 23, Rachel Hope Cleves presents “Charity and Sylvia: A Same-Sex Marriage in Early America.” The program draws from an extensive archive of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake’s personal papers at the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury and archival sources discovered throughout the United States.
Bryant and Drake were commonly recognized as a married couple by their kin and community in Weybridge, where they lived together in the early 1800s. This talk explores the roles of family, work, religion, love and sexuality in women’s lives at this time.
The final lecture on Wednesday, April 27, is “Room for Improvement: Landscape, Social Uplift, and the Changing Nature of Vermont,” by Sara M. Gregg, an associate professor of history
Find more information go to vermonthistory.org.
