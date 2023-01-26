The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project (SCHIP) has awarded $27,500 to 11 non-profits in that met the criteria of serving the people of our communities in a variety of ways.
The recipients for the fall cycle included Age Well, Champlain Housing Trust, Feeding Chittenden, Hinesburg Community Resource Center, Joseph’s House, Kidpower, Prevent Child Abuse, Resource, Shelburne Rescue, St. Catherine of Siena Church and Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
These awards are made possible because of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art and collectibles at its resale shop in the yellow building on Route 7 next to the Shelburne town offices.
Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $828,500 has been distributed.
SCHIP accepts grant applications twice a year. The deadlines are April 15 and Oct. 15 of each year. The maximum grant size is $3,000. Application forms are available at theschip.org.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer visit the website or the group’s Facebook page or call the shop at 802-985-3595.
Participating faith communities are All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; and Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne.
