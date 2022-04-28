Run for the animals

The Humane Society of Chittenden County hosts its 28th Walk for the Animals and 5K Doggie Fun Run at Burlington’s Battery Park, Sunday, June 5.
This is the humane society’s largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds support programming and services, including finding homes for almost 1,400 cats, dogs and small animals each year. For more information or to sign up for the walk or fun run, go to hsccvt.org.
