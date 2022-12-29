The Sixth annual South Burlington Rotary Ugly Sweater Fun Run not only brought loads of smiles to its many participants but it raised $11,000 to benefit the organization’s causes within the community and beyond, including a $3,000 donation to the South Burlington Academic Boosters.
The run this year attracted 150 participants, including families, couples, friends and individuals. The event was featured in The Other Paper, on TV and radio, on many South Burlington school media platforms, on multiple city platforms as well as on social media.
