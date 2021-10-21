The Rotary Club of South Burlington is seeking nominations for its annual Fred Tuttle Award for Outstanding Vocational Service.
This award recognizes individuals who either live or work in South Burlington and who, through their vocation, have made significant contributions to enhancing the South Burlington community. Since 1994 the club has recognized many outstanding individuals and everyone is recognized on a plaque displayed permanently in city hall. Recent recipients include Jake Agna, Patrick Burke, Sally Borden, Don Cummings, Leslie Griffiths, Jan DeSarno and David Kaufman.
For the nomination form, go to southburlingtonrotary.org or contact Bruce Chattman at brucechattman@comcast.net.The deadline for nominations is Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.