The South Burlington Rotary donated nearly 200 new reusable masks to local non-profits including the South Burlington Food Shelf, South Burlington Schools Food Service and the Sara Holbrook Community Center.
“Our organization has an ongoing need for masks for our staff, students, and the families we serve, and that reality isn’t going to change anytime soon. Having one less thing to worry about is always welcome,” said Sara Holbrook executive director Christine Lloyd-Newberry.
