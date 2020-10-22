Penne Tompkins delivers 200 reusable facemasks Penne Tompkins delivers 200 reusable facemasks to Peter Carmolli

South Burlington rotarian Penne Tompkins delivers 200 reusable facemasks to Peter Carmolli, executive director of the South Burlington Food Shelf.

The South Burlington Rotary donated nearly 200 new reusable masks to local non-profits including the South Burlington Food Shelf, South Burlington Schools Food Service and the Sara Holbrook Community Center.

“Our organization has an ongoing need for masks for our staff, students, and the families we serve, and that reality isn’t going to change anytime soon. Having one less thing to worry about is always welcome,” said Sara Holbrook executive director Christine Lloyd-Newberry.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.