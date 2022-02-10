South Burlington Rotary Club recently delivered 266 Trader Joe’s gift cards to Peter Carmolli, executive director of the South Burlington Food Shelf. Distribution of the $15 gift cards to food shelf clients began Feb. 1. Using funds from the club’s annual budget, individual donations from members, and a grant from the Redducs Foundation, Rotary purchased the gift cards.
The Food Shelf serves approximately 500 households, and nearly 80 percent include family members who are employed.
