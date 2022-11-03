The Richmond Congregational Church is holding a chicken pie supper takeout on Sunday, Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m.
The pies are filled with local chicken and savory gravy and no vegetables added this year. Dinner includes savory chicken with gravy, biscuits, squash with maple syrup, special coleslaw made the morning of pick-up, and your choice of a 9-inch apple or pumpkin pie. Pick is Nov. 6, from 1-3 p.m. at the the church, 20 Church St.
Order at rccucc.org/chicken-pie-takeout-dinner or call 802-434-2053. Suggested donation is$65. All proceeds support the Richmond Food Shelf and Richmond Congregational Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.