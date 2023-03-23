The Richmond Congregational Church, 20 Church St., hosts an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, April 5, noon to 6 p.m.
Appointments are required. Call 800-733-2767 or go online to redcrossblood.org for more information or to make an appointment. Email dthomas@gmavt.net for assistance. There are plenty of slots between the hours of 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.