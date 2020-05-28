Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.