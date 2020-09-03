In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Relay For Life has switched to drive-thru events to raise funding for the American Cancer Society while honoring those who are battling or have lost their lives to cancer.
“The event volunteers are passionate about fighting cancer,” said Call Willette, manager of community development for the American Cancer Society. “They wanted to keep many of the components of a traditional Relay For Life and host it in fun, creative way to recognize teams and sponsors who continue to help us move our mission forward.”
Relay For Life of Chittenden County will take place Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m., at Technology Park, 30 Community Drive, South Burlington. It’s the home of the whale tails.
Instead of walking, people will drive through a series of themed parking lots.
They will park in a designated lot for a short program, survivor recognition and food trucks. At dusk, the drive by luminaria ceremony will begin.
Luminaria bags are available for purchase in advance of the event on the event’s website: relayforlife.org/Chittendenvt
“I’m completely humbled by the support we have received from the community in helping to fund American Cancer Society research, programs, and services,” Willette said. “Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society.”
The American Cancer Society asks everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
