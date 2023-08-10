Zoe’s Race is set for Sunday, Aug. 27 at Oakledge Park in Burlington.
The annual event raises funds to make homes accessible for families served by Howard Center and includes a 1K fun run, a 5K run and walk and a 10K run.
Since 2009, Zoe’s Race has raised more than $270,000 from local businesses and individuals, enabling the completion of 34 home accessibility projects. Whether the modifications involve adding an entrance ramp, installing a stair lift or modifying a bathroom, the improvements have a lasting impact in the daily lives of families.
The idea for the race was sparked in 2009 when Erika Nestor began a remodeling project to make her home accessible for her daughter Zoe, who uses a wheelchair. During the process, the Nestors were surprised to learn that there were very limited funds available to assist families with remodeling costs related to accessibility. Erika teamed up with Howard Center and Zoe’s Race was born.
Pre-event registration is $45 until Aug. 24. Visit howardcenter.org for information.
