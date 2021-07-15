The Northwestern Vermont Board of Realtors will hold a home safety fair Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., New England Federal Credit Union, 141 Harvest Lane, Williston.
The free fair features exhibitors to help keep your family safe: fire safety, radon awareness, home inspections, water quality/testing, crime proofing, child car seat checks and identify theft. A shredder will be on site to shred documents and assist in the disposal of old hard drives.
“Our members are committed to the community and wanted to put together an event that can help all our residents stay safe,” said board president Shannon Marcelino. “The information and expertise that will be available at the fair will be beneficial to both homeowners and renters.”
The northwestern Vermont board represents real estate agents and affiliated businesses in Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
If you would like more information about the event, contact Arlo Fillmore at 802-862-6407 or arlo@nvbr.com.
