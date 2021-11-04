Jessica Arencibia
Courtesy photo

Jessica Arencibia of South Burlington speaks about her experiences as an entrepreneur in Vermont during a rally at a recent Burlington’s Battery Park to support the passing of a comprehensive Build Back Better Act bill in Congress. “All workers, all families, all small businesses deserve security during life’s most important moments and Build Back Better will help us do that,” she said.

