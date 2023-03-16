Join the Alzheimer’s Association and members of Faith United Methodist Church for We’re ALZ in this Together: Destigmatizing Dementia in South Burlington, Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m., at 899 Dorset St.
There are more than 13,000 Vermonters over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s and over 26,000 unpaid family caregivers. Caring for someone with dementia is extremely challenging and this program is aimed to raise awareness and to create connections to local services.
A volunteer community educator will outline the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s to help you distinguish the difference between normal aging and dementia. Staff and volunteers from the Alzheimer’s Association and other area service organizations will be present to share the resources they offer and to answer questions.
The program will end with highlights of the work being done by volunteers in support of Vermonters with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Everyone is welcome, including those with dementia. Questions? Call 802-316-3839.
