On Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Homestead, Dr. Elise Guyette introduces the lives and work of Black trailblazers in early Burlington history whose stories have been absent from the historical narratives as the town changed from village to the Queen City.
Attend in person at the Homestead Museum, register remotely at bit.ly/4204db8, or by email at ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com or phone at 802-865-4556.
