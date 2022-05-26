Players from the 56-year-old South Burlington Dolphins youth football program, Alec LeClair, Michel Bergeron and Ryan Steele returned to their home field to polish the PRIDE rock, created by Dolphins’ program founder Rene LaBerge with the help of Barrett Tree Service.
The rock was created in memory of lost teammates and a former coach. With the slogan, “Once a Dolphin always a Dolphin,” thousands of South Burlington young people have learned lifelong lessons characterized by the team’s motto: P.R.I.D.E — Personal Responsibility for Individual Daily Effort.
With sadness but always acknowledging the motto, two new names have been added with the tragic loss of a father and son in two different accidents — Michael A. Loyer and his son, Michael B. Loyer
Many visitors stop by the rock at the edge of Jaycee Park to read the inscriptions and to absorb what it represents. Current and former players touch the rock each time they are near it and sometime bring their children to reflect on the good times from their pasts.
