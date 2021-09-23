The next installment in the film series at St. John Vianney parish is “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” Thursday, Sept. 23, 6:15-8:30 p.m., 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington.
Intended to be a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a biographical documentary, the Pope’s ideas and his message are central to this film, which sets out to present his work of reform and his answers to today’s global questions.
A panel discussion follows with representatives from Catholic Charities and Vermont Interfaith Power & Light, and the executive director of Pastoral Ministries for the diocese.
For more information, contact Connie McDonald at 864-4166 or at sjvgoodnews@gmail.com.
