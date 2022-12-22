During the holidays, poinsettias show off in shades of red, pink and cream. They’ve been hybridized to decorate our homes during a season when the garden outdoors is fast asleep. Most people treat them as a holiday plant to be enjoyed for a limited time then disposed of, but that doesn’t have to be.
Poinsettias are a perennial. That means that they can live long after the holiday season is over. In their native habitat of Mexico and Central America, they are large shrubs standing up to 10 to 15 feet tall, reblooming year after year. Because poinsettias are hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9-11, they will not survive outdoors year-round in the Northeast. However, they will make a fine houseplant.
Poinsettias prefer bright light, temperatures between 65–80 degrees Fahrenheit, free of cold or hot drafts and moist, but not wet soil. The first thing to do when you bring home a poinsettia is to remove the foil covering on the pot.
Place the pot in either a saucer or decorative cachepot where you can see and remove any standing water. Thoroughly water when the soil feels dry.
Allow any excess water to drain away, then empty it from the saucer or cachepot. Never let it sit in water. Soggy soil will cause the roots to rot and leaves to curl and fall off.
Place the poinsettia near a window, but don’t let the leaves touch the glass. Avoid cold and hot drafts. With a little care, your poinsettia will be happy and healthy through the holidays and beyond. And while the green foliage is lovely on its own, with the right conditions, your poinsettia can bloom again.
In January, you may notice some dropping leaves, and the remaining colored leaves (called bracts) will turn green. At this point, you have a choice. You can either treat the poinsettia as you do your other houseplants and let nature take its course or you can intervene to force it to bloom during the next holiday season.
In nature, as daylight hours grow shorter, the poinsettia’s bloom cycle begins. While the colored bracts of a poinsettia appear to be the plant’s flower, they serve a special purpose, to attract pollinators to the tiny yellow flowers at their center.
Popular recommendations to force a poinsettia to rebloom include cutting back on watering and pruning the poinsettia to 6 to 8 inches high when leaves begin to fall after the holidays and keeping it in a cool location (around 60 degrees Fahrenheit). When new growth appears, return to watering as usual and fertilize according to package instructions.
As fall approaches, the tricky part begins. Make sure the plant receives at least 14 hours of total darkness by either covering it or moving it to a closet during those hours. When the bracts begin turning color, return the plant to a window where it can receive bright light.
A far easier method is to treat the poinsettia like any other houseplant. Place it in a south, east or west window. Care for it by watering as needed throughout the year.
As the days begin to shorten, the bracts will begin to change color. The change from green to red will progress without any special treatment. Buds will form at the center of the bracts and the poinsettia will flower.
In short, this year’s poinsettia can take its place among your other houseplants and with a little care it can celebrate the holiday with you again during the next holiday season.
— Deborah Benoit
Simple succulents
My grandmother had a green thumb. A self-taught gardener, she cultivated a bountiful garden every summer, tended a large variety of indoor plants and was always ready to experiment with and learn about new varieties. One of my favorite memories of her as a gardener relates to a small, green, succulent-like leaf she found on the sidewalk near her apartment.
We had just arrived for a visit when she found this small leaf. Her excitement seemed excessive as she described how she had found a piece of a Christmas cactus. I watched as she carefully put the leaf in some moist potting soil. I forgot about this incident until later, when grandma showed me a lush green plant, which she proudly reported had grown from that small leaf she picked up from the sidewalk.
Christmas cactus and its close relative, the Thanksgiving cactus, appear for sale in garden centers at this time of year. These natives of the Brazilian rainforests make wonderful gifts as they are easy to care for and, with a bit of knowledge, can be coaxed to rebloom with modest effort.
Identification of these cacti can be made by examining their leaf segments. Both types have projections along the edge. The Thanksgiving cactus leaf projections are pointed while those of the Christmas cactus are more rounded. Both cacti bloom in a variety of colors, most commonly red, pink, purple and white.
A succulent potting mix is the best choice for these cacti. Water when the surface of the soil is dry. Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti also prefer a humid environment.
This can be simulated by placing a drip tray of small stones under the plant pot. Keep a small amount of water in the tray to evaporate. The pot should not be submerged in the water but sitting atop the stones.
These plants prefer bright light, but not direct sunlight.
Both the Christmas and Thanksgiving cactus are short-day plants. To encourage them to bloom, they must have a minimum of 12 hours of darkness and cooler temperatures, ideally in the 50–60-degree range for about six weeks. Once buds begin to appear, you can return the cactus to its usual location.
Do not fertilize your cactus while it is in bloom.
These beginner-friendly cacti are relatively disease-free. The most common problem is stem or root rot, caused by excessive moisture.
This easily can be avoided by using well-draining soil, such as a succulent potting mix, and allowing the soil to dry between waterings. There are reports of lovingly cared-for Christmas and Thanksgiving cactus living for decades.
Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti prefer to have their roots fit snugly in their pot, so replanting is only necessary every three to five years.
In addition to being easy to care for, both are excellent candidates for propagating from cuttings. Take a cutting of one or more leaf segments and simply allow it to dry out for a couple of days. Once dry, place the cutting in moist soil. After roots have developed, which takes a few weeks, transplant into succulent potting mix and water as you would for an established plant.
— Andrea Knepper
Andrea Knepper and Deborah J. Benoit are master gardeners with the University of Vermont Extension.
