Playing (with a) possum
Photo by Alan Luzzatto

While he admitted this visitor wasn’t as cute as the bobcat from last week’s issue of The Other Paper, Alan Luzzatto — and his cat — were surprised to see an opossum climb deck stairs to approach a bird feeder at their Dorset Street home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.