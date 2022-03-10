Shelburne’s Pierson Library welcomes Jason Chin, the Caldecott-medal winning author of “Watercress,” for a reading Saturday, March 12, exact time to be determined.
Visit flyingpigbooks.com for further information, to register and to confirm the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.