Claire Black, renowned Burlington-based pianist, will perform music by Robert and Clara Schumann and Ludwig Beethoven on Sunday, May 15, 7-9:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 39 Main St., Essex Junction
A portion of the proceeds will go to Spectrum Youth and Family Services. Tickets are $20. More at fccej.org
