Burlington photographer Carolyn Bates will launch her newest book, “Street Murals of Burlington, Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 38 S. Winooski Avenue in Burlington.
The book is a photographic romp through the streets of Burlington, capturing images of the many examples of public artistry in the form of paintings and murals on buildings, fences and walls all over the city.
The event will include an exhibit of photographs that are included in the book. Bates will give a talk on the creation of the book and discuss the various artists included.
The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.
