Join a Petra Cliffs nature educator on a tour of Red Rocks Park in South Burlington on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
From wolf trees to glacial erratics, and from well-trod hiking trails to fern-filled cliff sides, Red Rocks Park is example of the geology and ecology found in South Burlington. Learn about the natural history of the area as well as how to identify trees.
Tree identification in winter is extra tricky without the aid of the leaves. Come learn how to identify trees in winter using bark, twigs, and growth form. Register at bit.ly/3Uzaztx.
