Pedals for Progress collects bikes, sewing machines

Green Mountain Peace Corps volunteers are holding their 24th bike and sewing machine collection for Pedals for Progress. Items gathering dust in your closet or garage will help struggling families in communities around the world build a more secure life.
Bring bikes or sewing machines, plus $15 per item to help with international shipping costs, to the Burton Factory, 266 Queen City Park Road, Burlington on Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers are still needed. For questions, to volunteer or to donate, email p4pvermont@gmail.com or visit Facebook. Above, volunteers process bikes for shipment to help a family overseas.
