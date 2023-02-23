Pathways Vermont’s Training Institute has received a $15,000 grant from the Four Pines Fund to expand our Conversations About Suicide training. This training is a participatory workshop intended to engage people in conversations about suicide in ways that prioritize compassion, empathy, and autonomy. It helps to address the stigmas around suicide and gives individuals a sense of agency and support around feeling helpless and alone.
Participants in Conversations About Suicide work in social services including housing, community mental health, and crisis/support lines. The training is also open to anyone with a personal connection to suicide. The facilitator, J. Helms, is a psychiatric survivor, advocate, educator, and writer. Helms is Pathways Vermont’s Director of Training and Advocacy.
“Participants spend time unpacking suicide as a language of pain, then consider ways to support folks who are thinking about dying,” said Helms. “Through sharing personal stories, opening dialogue, and practicing difficult conversations, the group educates and supports each other to remain curious, lean into discomfort, and center mutuality.”
Pathways Vermont’s goal with this funding is to increase the frequency, reach, and resources to recruit, train, and hire folks with lived experience to expand the network of trainers who can offer Conversations About Suicide around the state.
Learn more about this and other upcoming trainings on our Pathways Vermont Training Institute webpage, https://bit.ly/3KdgYsB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.