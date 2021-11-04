Join the Howard Center Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5-6:30 p.m., for a virtual community conversation about housing options for adult Vermonters with developmental disabilities.
Panelists will offer their perspectives on developing supportive housing options that better meet the needs of individuals. A Q&A will follow.
The event is free but advance registration is required. Register at bit.ly/31jLBbl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.